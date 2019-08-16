A Texas man is under arrest for animal abuse.

We want to warn you, the details of this story are disturbing.

The man is accused of stabbing the dog in the face, and using pliers to break the dogs teeth, allegedly after the dog urinated on the bed.

41-year-old Vernon Ortiz is facing animal cruelty charges. The dog belonged to Ortiz's girlfriend.

After an investigation, Ortiz confessed to stabbing the dog and he was charged with a 3rd degree felony of animal cruelty.

If he is found guilty, Ortiz faces jail time and fines up to ten thousand dollars.

Officials say the dog is OK and is recovering

After being treated by veterinarians, the dog is back with its owner.