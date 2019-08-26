Teen born without arms competes in triathlon

In less than one hour, a 14-year-old boy accomplished something he'll be proud of for the rest of his life.

Tim Bannon was born without arms but he doesn't let that stop him.

This weekend, he pushed himself to compete in his first triathlon, the Life Time Kids Tri in Chicago, a 3-stage race with a 7-k bike ride and a 2-k foot-race.

"When I saw that finish line, I was like, I'm goin', I'm goin', I'm gone. It's just been like a long road and I just wanted to get this all done to make myself proud and make my parents proud." said Bannon

Tim hopes he makes other kids proud too, and maybe even inspires them.

Saying "It doesn't matter if you're mentally or physically disabled, you can do it."