The holiday hiring frenzy is upon us.

Target plans to hire 130,000 seasonal workers for the upcoming holiday season. That's up from 120,000 last year.

The minimum starting wage: $13 an hour. Employees will also get a 10% discount on store purchases.

The first seasonal hiring events are slated for October 11-13. There will be two more in November.

According to Target, 40% of last year's seasonal workers kept their jobs after the holidays.