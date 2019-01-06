Taco Bell employee fired after video shows him refusing to serve man who is deaf

A Taco Bell employee in Ohio has been fired after he was accused of refusing to serve a deaf man at a drive-thru, and a video of the incident has gone viral.

The video shows 25-year-old Brandon Washburn trying to use his cellphone to place an order in the drive-thru at a taco bell in Kettering, Ohio on New Year's Eve.

At one point the worker opens the window and tells Washburn it's against company policy. The worker later threatens to call 911.

Washburn's mother, who posted the video on her Facebook page, says he always writes his order on his phone at a drive-thru and has never had a problem, until now.

Taco Bell said in a statement to NBC News that the worker – who was not identified – no longer works for the organization and that all other employees at the store would be retrained.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2SAFcPI