(CNN) - Survey data shows many young people aren't wearing deodorant. Like, a lot of them.

Thirty-nine percent of Americans, 18 to 24 years old, say they haven't worn deodorant or antiperspirant in the past 30 days.

Forty-eight percent say they haven't bought those products in the past year. That's almost half!

The numbers go down steadily as age increases.

There's no explanation for exactly why younger people are shunning deodorant.

They appear to mirror other generations on other issues of hygiene – like washing their hair every day.

The data comes from polling company YouGov, which surveyed more than 52,000 people on the issue.