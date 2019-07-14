Subway to remodel restaurants by the end of 2020

By the end of next year, thousands of Subway restaurants will have a whole new look.

The company says more than ten-thousand locations will be remodeled by the time 2020 draws to a close.

In addition to new decor and layout designs, there will be new tastes and menu options.

Subway also says it will be taking steps to enhance convenience and customer service.

23-hundred Subway restaurants around the world have either been remodeled or have remodeling underway.

The company is also offering money to franchise owners who want to upgrade.

There's a grant program that will cover about a quarter of the costs to change the decor.