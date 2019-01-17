(KTUU) - A mysterious black cow is running amok in Anchorage, Alaska.

After reports of several sightings, Will Ross finally got proof last month, when he snapped a picture of the cow and shared it on Facebook.

Frank Koloski, owner of Rodeo Alaska, responded to the post, saying the cow was his, and asked for help finding her. Calls, texts, emails and a visit to his home were all met with no response.

One of the first people to spot the cow was skier Eric Parsons.

"I kind of jumped and it kind of jumped too, and as we were both kind of reacting, I was like 'That's a black cow. That's a giant big black cow,'" Parons said as he got ready to cross country ski at Hilltop on a chilly Tuesday morning.

"I definitely feel vindicated," said Parsons. "People didn't believe me at first. Now it's really become this urban legend of this mysterious black cow."

Everyone who says they've seen the cow says it was able to get away from them. No word yet on if it's actually been captured.

