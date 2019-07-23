Parents threatened with losing their children over school lunch debt deserve an apology.

That comes from the Wyoming Valley West School Board Vice President, David Usavage.

At odds with school district leaders, who sent a letter to dozens of families in Northeastern Pennsylvania, threatening to take parents to court, laying out the possibility of children going to foster care over delinquent lunch accounts.

That threat, since retracted.

But that's not enough, according to the school board Vice President.

"We're going to have to send those 39 people that received that letter, we need to send them an apology. Not an apology for not paying their bill, but an apology for the, the tone of than letter." said Usavage