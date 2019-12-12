Omaha ring camera hacked

Sarpy County, Nebraska-An Omaha area family thought a security camera would bring them safety, but that safety turned to fear when a unfamiliar voice was heard coming from the device.

The voice of someone who hacked into the Krcilek's Ring home video could be heard as the stranger watched, for more than six minutes, as Adam and his daughter started their day.

The person starts talking shortly after the parent leaves his daughter alone in the kitchen.

"Hey, what show is that? I've seen that show before," the voice asked.

When Krcilek came back into the room, the voice taunted the homeowner.

"What are you eating," the voice asked, then laughed when he observed the homeowners confusion as Krcilek searched the voice's origin.

As the final question is asked through the speaker the homeowner realizes what's going on.

"Once I finally realized - I was like who is this person talking to us and my daughter," Krcilek said. "It would have been other choice words if she hadn't been down here."

After unplugging the camera, Krcilek called Ring.

He says the company identified a third phone logged into his account but could not trace it back to anyone.

This encouraged the homeowner to set up a two-step verification process through his account.

"I explained to them I wish they would have pushed that out to people because they did not set that up when I originally got out Ring camera, that was not an option."

Krcilek highly recommended the doorbell camera.

However, this intrusion has him questioning what the future holds for surveillance in his home.

"Who knows who that person was. It could be some harmless thing it could be a sick person," Krcilek said.

Adding anyone using a device similar to this should update passwords and log in information.