NTSB investigating TX plane crash that killed 10

Federal investigators release new details in the deadly plane crash in Addison, Texas.

The National Transportation Safety Board says the crew commented on a problem with the left engine, just seconds before it crashed into a hangar Sunday, killing all ten people on board.

The pilot comments were heard on the cockpit voice recorder that was recovered from the wreckage.

The vice chairman of the NTSB said the crew was cleared for takeoff about a minute before the recording ended.

Experts will review the rest of the recording in Washington and produce a transcript which the NTSB will release later along with other reports from its investigation.

For now, Crews are sifting through debris at the crash site, while gathering videos and witness testimony to determine the cause of the crash.

"Crew comment consistent with confusion occurred about 12 seconds before the end of the recording. Crew comment regarding a problem with the left engine occurred about 8 seconds before the end of the recording." says NTSB Vice Chair, Bruce Landsberg.

It's not clear whether the pilot or the co-pilot was flying the plane at the time of the crash.

A preliminary report is expected to be released by the NTSB in two weeks.

A factual report, plus a determined cause of the crash won't be available for up to 18 months.