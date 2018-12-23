(KSBW) - A California aquarium is in hot water over a controversial tweet about one of its animals.

On Tuesday, the Monterey Bay Aquarium tweeted a photo of a 46-pound otter named Abby with the caption, "Abby is a thicc girl. What an absolute unit. She c h o n k."

For those unfamiliar with the vernacular, the word "chonk" has been used as slang to describe both curvy women and obese house cats.

While many in the 'tweeter-sphere' were upset with the so-called fat-shaming photo, others went as far as to say the tweet compared black women to animals.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium has since apologized for the tweet, adding that Abby's weight is actually very healthy for an otter of her age.

