(WEYI) - Crystal Towns has had enough with the morning struggle of waking her son, Zachary, up for school in the morning.

The Grand Blanc, Michigan mother recently took an extreme step to get him out of bed.

"I woke him up. He thought he was just going to not go, and I said 'Nope you're learning today, boy,'" Towns says.

Towns struggled with her son, working to wake him up.

"He blamed his sister for not waking him up, and I had it. So I called the school resource officer to come pick him up," she says.

Towns then grabbed her phone and called a school resource officer, who came to her house and met her son at the door.

