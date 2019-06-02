Memorials could be seen throughout the city of Virginia Beach today in honor of the victims who lost their lives in a mass shooting Friday.

A longtime government employee opened fire in the city's Municipal building, killing twelve and injuring four others.

Eleven of the victims were city employees and one was a contractor. The victims had over one hundred and fifty years of service to the city between them. A memorial of flowers and American flags are growing at the site of the shooting. While white crosses with hearts are being placed throughout the area, in honor of the victims.

The London Bridge Baptist Church remembered the life of one of the victims at a service Sunday morning.

" I don't think I've seen pain like that before. To lose someone just in an instant when you did't see it coming and it was terrible. It really was. My heart was broken, a lot of hearts were broken, so, it drove us to our knees to pray to God to help, pray to God to minister and to bring healing because we need Him. We need Him." says Pastor Greg Brinson of the London Bridge Baptist Church.

The four people who were injured in the shooting remain in critical condition. A public vigil is scheduled for Tuesday evening at Virginia Beach Church.

The Governor declaring that beginning this weekend, flags will be at half staff until sunset on Tuesday June 4th. This action out of respect for the victims and families of the mass shooting that took place in Virginia Beach on Friday.

Governor Bullock also say the quote "We cannot normalize these events in our country and must work together to make them stop."