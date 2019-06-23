McDonald's to introduce robotic fryers

Your McDonald's fries and Chicken McNuggets may soon be prepared by a robot.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the fast food giant is designing voice-activated software for drive-thrus and robotic deep fryers.

It's all part of McDonald's plan to speed up service from the time you order until you get your food. The company is already testing voice recognition at on drive-thru in Chicago.

While inside, robotic technology is making sure that chicken, fish and fries get tossed into the deep fryer.

McDonald's says it plans to expand the technology to more restaurants in the near future.