Mattel is launching a new doll line that it says is free from labels.

Mattel, perhaps best known for its hyper-feminine Barbie dolls, is launching a new line of gender-inclusive dolls, called Creatable World.

The dolls come with a variety of options to change their look, including accessories, clothes, and wigs to allow kids to customize their style.

The Creatable World doll line consists of six different doll kits available in a variety of skin tones. Each kit includes one doll, two hairstyle options and mix-and-match styling.

The product will sell for about $30 and can be purchased at major retailers, including Amazon, Target and Walmart.

For more information, visit creatableworld.com.