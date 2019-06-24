Lithgow, Bening and more stars to perform Mueller report

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of President Donald Trump's election campaign is getting the theatrical treatment.

A cast of Hollywood A-listers will participate in a live reading of portions of the Mueller report Monday at 9 p.m. EST that will livestreamed on the Law Works website. Viewers can expect John Lithgow as Trump, Kevin Kline as Mueller, Joel Grey as Jeff Sessions, Jason Alexander as Chris Christie, Alfre Woodard as Hope Hicks and Annette Bening as the narrator. Mark Hamill, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Sigourney Weaver recorded video appearances.

Others joining the cast include Alyssa Milano, Zachary Quinto, Ben McKenzie, Michael Shannon, Justin Long, and Piper Perabo.

"The Investigation: A Search for Truth in Ten Acts" was created by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, screenwriter and actor Robert Schenkkan.

