Major internet providers have agreed not to terminate service in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Today the Federal Communications Commission said companies like AT&T, Comcast, and Verizon have agreed not to terminate service for subscribers for the next 60 days, if they can't pay their bills due to disruptions caused by coronavirus. They also agreed to open WiFi hotspots to anyone who needs them.

Millions more Americans are expected to work from home as employers and states urge people to telework to reduce the potential spread of the virus.

Comcast said Thursday it was raising its speeds for all low-income users, while AT&T said it was waiving data caps for consumers that have plans with usage caps.