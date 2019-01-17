(WOOD) - Family members are furious that a U.S. citizen and military veteran ended up in an immigration detention center, facing the threat of deportation.

Jilmar Ramos-Gomez was born and raised in Grand Rapids. His mother says he served a tour in Afghanistan while in the U.S. Marine Corps.

He was arrested in November after allegedly setting a fire at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, pulling the fire alarm and somehow making it onto the helipad.

He was set to be released from the Kent County jail on a personal recognizance bond on Dec. 14, but instead, he was picked up and taken to the Calhoun County Jail for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"I almost had a heart attack when I heard that my son was in immigration's hands," his mother Maria Gomez said Wednesday. "They don't care what he did for his country. That makes me mad."

ICE said in a Wednesday statement released through the sheriff's department that it flagged Ramos-Gomez for detention because he told ICE officials during a November 23rd interview that he was a foreign national and was in the country illegally.

Ramos-Gomez's mother said he had his passport and identification on him when ICE took him.

