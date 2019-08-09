Happy birthday, Smokey!

Smokey Bear, the Forest Service mascot famous for his catchphrase "Only you can prevent wildfires," turned 75 years old Friday.

The character was first unveiled on August 9, 1944, by the U.S. Forest Service and the Ad Council.

The beloved safety icon's message about wildfire prevention has remained the same for generations.

"This is a message that's been consistent for 75 years because nine out of ten wildfires are still caused by people, and that personal responsibility message is still highly highly relevant," said Lisa Sherman, CEO of the Ad Council.

Even after three quarters of a century, Smokey is still finding new ways to keep the forests safe from fires.

To find Smokey Bear birthday celebration events in your area you can head to smokeybear75th.org.