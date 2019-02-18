El Chompo: Gator found guarding drug house in Pennsylvania

Authorities say three Pennsylvania men charged with drug trafficking and related offenses kept an alligator to protect their merchandise.

Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan says police searched the Coatesville home on February 8th and found heroin, suspected fentanyl, crack cocaine and marijuana. Police also found material for packaging and selling drugs, as well as more than $5,000 cash.

The 3-foot-long American alligator was found in the kitchen.

The alligator was removed from the home and is now at the Brandywine Zoo under quarantine.

He doesn't officially have a name yet, but law enforcement were calling him "El Chompo" in honor of last week's conviction of notorious drug kingpin "El Chapo."

