(KXAN) - A Maryland man has reunited with his biological mother after a little help from a DNA test, a Facebook group and a genealogist.

Christian Guerrero was born at the old Brackenridge Hospital in Austin, Texas on June 1, 1972.

Last Christmas, Christian received a DNA test as a gift. Soon after, he joined a Facebook group for people like him, who were looking for relatives.

With a little help from a genealogist, Christian was able to find his mom, who gave birth to him at 14-years-old and then gave him up for adoption.

After a lifetime of waiting, they finally got a chance to meet in person.

"There's a connection, a bond with your mother, I can't really explain it, but I've never had it," he says. "Once I found her, I saw her picture. I knew it was her, that hole that I had, it started to fill up and I can't wait to meet her."

