Cat saves Florida couple from carbon monoxide

A Florida couple credits their cat with saving them from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Paul and Leona Jones went out for an early dinner Wednesday evening and came home in the middle of a rainstorm.

They said they just wanted to get into the garage, close the door and get into their Deltona home.

The Jones' vehicle has a push button ignition and, in their rush to get inside, Leona Jones forgot to push it off. She said that mistake almost cost them their lives.

"Paul was close to death. I wasn't quite as bad, but he was close to death," Leona said.

Leona Jones said she was asleep on the couch while her husband was in the bedroom.

Around 1 a.m., the couple's SUV had been running in the garage for around eight hours. Paul said it was their cat crying that roused them.

"She was not able to stand up at all. I carried her from underneath the bed, I pulled her out, set her on the bed, then I collapsed on the bed," he said.

