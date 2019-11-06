A Lansing, Michigan woman says a local bakery attacked her on social media after her complaints over a botched birthday cake and party.

Alexandra Schroeder says she spent over a month planning her daughter's fifth birthday party, but it turned out to be a disaster.

Schroeder says she paid Whipped Bakery $370 to rent space for a baking birthday bash and a unicorn cake.

She says the cake that was supposed to resemble a unicorn was far from her expectations.

“The horn came out in a shape that was so embarrassing,” she said.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2NHUVeE