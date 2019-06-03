The latest food trend of CBD-infused ice cream may be coming to Ben and Jerry's.

That's if Ben and Jerry's has anything to do with it.

The ice cream chain said it's committed to bringing CBD-infused ice cream to consumers if it becomes legalized at the federal level.

Currently, the FDA prohibits adding CBD to food and beverages.

Ben and Jerry's said it can't wait to add the CBD compound to some of its pints soon.

On Friday, the FDA held its first public hearing on the booming industry to collect information.

No decisions are expected for quite some time.