Asthma attacks increase in September

Doctors are now warning parents about a connection between an increase in children's asthma symptoms, and heading back to school.

Specifically for kindergarten and first graders, according to a new study, asthma symptoms are increasing when they head back to school.

This is because there's more germs and allergen exposure. Even the dust from the chalkboards can irritate a child's asthma.

In fact, doctors say one-fourth of all asthma exacerbations happen during September.

Renee Johnson of Alluvion Health says, "It's pretty much nationwide even in other countries you'll see the September Epidemic. They had studies in the United Kingdom and Canada. You'll see it starts to correlate very strongly with right after a few weeks school starts."

Doctors say parents should look out for signs and symptoms, including re-occurring wheezing and prolonged coughs after being sick, stressing the importance of making sure the asthma action plans are updated with your child's school.

Johnson also says, "I would make sure they have their inhalers, the school has their inhalers, everybody was up to date on their asthma action plan, if you were given a controlled medication you should definitely be taking it."

Often times children tend to go off their medication in the summer, so it's really important they're taking it, now that school is back in session.