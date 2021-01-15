National Weather Service meteorologist talks impact of recent weather

BILLINGS, Mont.- A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Billings said all the elements that drive fire came together this week: low humidity, gusty wind and dry/dead fuel. Meteorologist Tom Frieders said we've had record high temperatures, resulting in low humidity, and then, the strong winds allowed the fire near Roundup to spread quickly over the dry/dead winter grass.

Frieders also said the period from November 1 until now has been the third warmest on record (since 1934). We are averaging about 6.3 degrees above normal.

He also said we've had slightly less precipitation than normal, but when you combine that with the winds we've seen and no snow cover, the soil tends to really dry out. More information about precipitation can be found here.

So, how is the weather affecting farmers?

Bonnie Martinell is the owner of Boja Farm in Bridger. She said the warmer weather hasn't been a problem for her 500 fruit trees. She said it's still cold enough at night.

She also wasn't overly concerned about the wind.

"When I planted the orchard, I'm a fourth generation Montanan, so I'm very familiar with Montana wind. And, when I planted the orchard, I planted it fairly close together so the trees could protect each other from the wind," said Martinell. "Had I had planted it like they do out in Washington, where they're far apart, the trees would not have survived."