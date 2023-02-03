BILLINGS, Mt: Right before the information was released about the suspected Chinese spy balloon hovering over the northern U.S. Wednesday afternoon, there was rampant speculation about what the item could have been.

Several people in Montana, where the high-altitude balloon was first seen, reported that the object looked like a weather balloon.

However, the National Weather Service in Billings confirmed that the object could not have been one of their weather-monitoring balloons because of its prolonged presence in the sky.

"With what people are saying with this object and how it's kind of been stationary for an hour and hour and half, that would not be a weather balloon; in fact, weather balloon, even slowly with wind, would kind of be drifting across the sky and it would be going higher and further away from us as well," explained Nick Vertz, a meteorologist at National Weather Service in Billings.

He also said the exact composition of a weather balloon is another reason why the suspected object could not have been National Weather Service balloon

“To start off, the weather balloon is simply latex is what we use. Th second piece then the radiosonde or the sonde itself which is basically a weather instrument that is used to record that temperature, moisture, and pressure data. And, the last thing is a parachute. Once it gets so high that the balloon pops, this parachute is then deployed by itself to try to bring the radiosonde back down to the ground,” added Vertz.