National Walk to School Day is Wednesday, October 7. Organizers say it's a great time to practice safe walking and biking, as well as getting some physical activity.

Lincoln Elementary and Longfellow Elementary in Baker, Montana organized a walk to school event earlier this year. Elementary School Secretary Alyson Lineback said the event is a fun way for parents and the PTA to be involved with the kids. Lineback added the principal and law enforcement also enjoy being involved.

"That's why we tend to do all of it is for the kids," she said. "Especially with COVID, it's been hard on the kids. It's been hard on parents, you know, the adults. So, it's just something different for the kids to start their morning. And, start their morning on a positive note. And, get some exercise in them, get some fresh air."

Some Montana cities have created maps showing safe routes to walk to school. Some of those cities include Billings and Missoula.

There is also an opportunity in Yellowstone County to make it even safer to walk to school.

Morgan Miller with RiverStone Health said, "Elementary schools in Yellowstone County are invited to enter a special Walk and Bike to School Day Contest, sponsored by the Yellowstone County Safe Routes to School committee. To be eligible for one of five $200 prizes, schools can submit a one-paragraph proposal for how the funds would be used to improve walking and biking on their campus. Photos are encouraged, but not necessary. Email your paragraph to Morgan Miller at morgan.mil@riverstonehealth.org by Oct. 31, 2020, to be considered for prize funds.