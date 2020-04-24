BILLINGS, Mont. - "A penny saved, is a penny earned", a saying most of us have heard, but today, 'National Teach Children to Save Day' is the perfect time to teach your kids just how important saving is.

National Teach Children to Save Day is typically celebrated in schools across the country. Bankers throughout the nation would visit schools to help students develop the skills to make smart financial decisions as adults, but because of COVID-19 students are learning from home.

This year, Tonya Breeding and Laurie Phillips, bankers at the Stockman Bank, Conrad location, bring a video lesson for children, Pre-school to sixth grade to show a few fun money counting tools.

Saving habits start young and could potentially set your child up for a lifetime of savings.

Need some fun ideas on how to teach your kids? Click here.

For the full lesson by Stockman Bank, click here.