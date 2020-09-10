National Suicide Prevention Week is September 6-12. Additionally, September 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day.

Suicide Prevention Coordinator for Montana DPHHS Karl Rosston said there are resources and help available for anyone who needs it.

Montana Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255

Crisis Text Line, text "MT" to 741 741

Mental Health Warm Line, 1-877-688-3377

Rosston said it's important to watch for warning signs in those around us. The Suicide Prevention Resource Center said those signs can include things like talking about wanting to die, withdrawing, sleeping too little or too much and feelings of hopelessness.

Rosston said calls to the lifeline have gone up during the past month, largely due to people feeling isolated and not knowing how to cope with it. He said it's important to continue to do things that help you cope, like being outside and exercising.