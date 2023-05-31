BILLINGS, Mont. - May is National Stroke Awareness Month, a time to spread awareness about identifying some of the early signs of a stroke.

In 2022, St. Vincent received about 280 stroke patients from Montana and surrounding regions.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), patients who receive treatment in less than three hours of experiencing first stroke symptoms often have less disability three months after the incident than those who receive delayed care.

Erin Schreibeis, who has been a stroke nurse for the last three years at St. Vincent Healthcare, explained some common signs to look out for to determine if someone is having a stroke.

"There is facial droop, a fascia so your tongue is kind of stepping over your words. There's weakness on one side of the body-an extreme headache and stuff because strokes can bleed too and we see headaches and stuff with that as well,” added Schreibeis.

Once you notice the signs, it’s important to try to get medical treatment as quickly as possible.

St. Vincent Healthcare recently introduced a new biplane 3-d imaging system, which allows stroke nurses and the specialist to make a quick assessment of a stroke patient who arrives in their waiting room.

While the recent technological advancement has made diagnosing the stroke’s severity quicker, Schreibeis still believes it's the teamwork at St. Vincent that contributes most to effective treatment for a patient.

"There is that lessening of that pressure because I do feel like we have a really good team here at St. Vincent. You come into the Emergency Room and those emergency room nurses are top-notch; they are getting things done so quickly and then we get to the CT scanners and MRI scanners and that team is super top notch. So, that for me, lowers the stress a lot because it seems like we are all just doing our part," emphasized Schreibeis.