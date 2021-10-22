National Prescription Drug Take Back provides opportunity to dispose of old medications

BILLINGS, Mont. - National Prescription Drug Take Back is Saturday, October 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. The DEA said the event provides a way to help prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

People can drop off prescriptions that are no longer needed at more than 40 collections sites around Montana. A list of those collection sites is available here.

"If you are done with your prescription, there's absolutely no reason to have it around your house any longer," CEO at Rimrock Lenette Kosovich said. "It could cause temptation to those who might not know what a painkiller or an opioid is."