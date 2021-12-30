...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
5 PM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Occasional light snow and cold wind chills. Total snow
accumulations of an inch or two. Local amounts up to 3 inches
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of South Central and Southeast Montana.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be impacted by snow, localized blowing
snow and poor visibility. Cold wind chills of 20 to 30 below
zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures are expected to remain near or
below zero through the day on Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1.
Additional graphics for this hazard can be found at
http://www.weather.gov/billings
&&