National Nurses Week is next week

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Employment Projections, from 2016-2026 there will be a demand for more than 200,000 nurses each year through 2026. These hires will be needed to fill newly created positions and to replace retiring nurses.

Right now in Montana, students are answering the call. By 2030, the Treasure State is expected to meet the nursing demand.

Nurses are on the front lines in medical emergencies offering care and comfort. And, next week is the chance to celebrate them. Monday, May 6 kicks off National Nurses Week.

I had the pleasure of meeting Samantha Rozett this week. She’s a registered nurse at the Billings Clinic and works in the emergency room.

She’s been at this job now for 12 years and says she absolutely loves being a nurse. It’s a career that offers a lot of challenges but she says those challenges are easier to face each day because she has a wonderful group of coworkers around her.

Rozett said, "We do have excellent patients that come through and they just are so grateful for everything that we do. And, you know, we really just try our best every single day. And, it is a difficult job. I cry at the bedside sometimes. I mean, we're all human too, We're just trying to do what's best for people."

National nurses week starts on Monday, May 6 and ends on May 12. May 12 is the birthday of Florence Nightingale. She is credited as the founder of modern nursing.