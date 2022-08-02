BILLINGS, MT- Today marks the second annual National Night Out local event in Billings.

Local first responders and police officers came to Atonement Lutheran Church to educate community members on their work, and what they do to help the community.

"I think it's important for people, and especially kids to see policeman in a positive light," said Cassie Mckenny, a National Night Out committee member here in Billings.

" I love being able to bring my kids to an event like this so they can meet local law enforcement and first responders so they see them in a positive light," Mckenny said.

She also emphasized the importance of supporting local law enforcement through events like these.

"We know we have a lot of law enforcement and first responders coming, so we just want to show them our support and show that we care," said Mckenny.

The event ended at 7:30pm, and families and community members were able to meet and interact with local officers and emergency responders at their leisure.