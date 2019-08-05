The National Marine Corps League is holding their 96th Annual Conference in Billings from August 5-9.

The five day convention kicks off today and includes an opening ceremony, a baseball game, and even a live concert tonight.

The convention is expecting 800 to 1,000 attendees making this event the third largest in the convention's history.

Attendees said this gives them a chance to travel across the country and making long lasting friendships.

"This is the one convention members can be part of. They get to vote on the bi-laws. They get to vote on what they want to do," said 62nd Commandant Wendell Webb. "This is their organization, we just run it for them. As we travel around the country a lot of the people live in different areas and don't get out and coming out to Montana or wherever we selected a lot of people thought well we wont have too much in attendance but we're over 500 for the banquet."

On Monday night, High Country Cowboys will perform at MetraPark. Doors open at 6:30 pm. This event is free to the public and serves as a meet and greet for veterans.

On Thursday afternoon, there will be a Veterans Night baseball game at Dehler Park where a check will be presented to a local hospital's pediatric program by the Military Order of the Devil Dogs.

The presentation and National Anthem will take place before the game at 6:30 pm. The Marine Corps League National Convention invites the public to attend.