National Guard deployment in Washington D.C. coming to an end

The National Guard deployment in Washington, D.C. is coming to an end.

The deployment officially comes to an end at midnight, more than four months after troops were called to the district following the deadly January 6th attack on the capitol.

More than 21-undred National Guard troops will return to their home bases during the week.

Officials say once the mission concludes, D.C. National Guard will return to normal operations and the out-of-state guard members will return to their home stations.