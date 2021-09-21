CHEYENNE, Wyo. - National Guard personnel are coming to Wyoming to temporarily support hospitals as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise.

According to a release from office of Gov. Mark Gordon, 95 National Guard personnel are coming to Wyoming hospitals in 24 different locations within 17 cities.

Wyoming currently has 200 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, which is close to the most hospitalizations at once in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic.

“I am grateful to the members of our Wyoming National Guard for once again answering the call to provide assistance in our hospitals during this surge,” Gov. Gordon said in the release. “Our Guard members truly are Wyoming’s sword and shield, and their commitment to our state is something for which every Wyoming citizen can be thankful.”

The National Guard personnel will help ease the burden off augment current hospital and Wyoming Department of Health staff due to increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Their duties will include helping with environmental cleanup in hospital facilities; food and nutrition service; COVID-19 screening; overseeing personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies; and other support duties.

“The Delta variant has overwhelmed the medical institutions of states across this country. Our state is no different with most hospitals at or near capacity,” Col. David Pritchett, director of the joint staff for the Wyoming National Guard, said in the release. “The Soldiers and Airmen of the Wyoming National Guard are proud to jump back in to provide much needed assistance to our communities as we continue to battle the effects of COVID-19.”

Personnel will have 14 to 30 day rotations, with the possibility to extend further, until Dec. 31. The locations and quantities of personnel may fluctuate depending on hospital needs.