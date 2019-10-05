National Geographic journalist shot while interviewing an alleged drug dealer

A National Geographic journalist was shot in the leg in Juarez, Mexico Friday while interviewing an allege drug dealer.

Local prosecutes said the drug dealer was killed when four armed men stormed in on the interview.

Authorities said the journalist was part of a team of four from the international magazine who were recording the interview when the shootout occurred.

The journalist was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The rest of the team was under protection.

A statement said the address where the interview took place had previously been searched by authorities in connection with the killing of two members of a criminal group there.

An investigation is underway to find those responsible.

Neither identity of the journalist nor the alleged drug dealer was released.

Representatives from National Geographic did not immediately comment on the incident.

Mexico is the most dangerous country for journalist in the Western Hemisphere.

The committee to protect journalists says five journalist have been killed in the country so far.