Gas prices continue to rise.

According to a Lundberg Gasoline Market update, the national average retail price of regular grade gasoline jumped up 8.44 cents a gallon in the past two weeks.

The current retail price is $1.05 higher than it was one year ago.

The jump comes from the 10-day closure of the colonial pipeline stopping deliveries and from the surge in corn prices.

Crude oil prices dipped modestly but they are above where that were four weeks ago.