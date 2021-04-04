NASA's Mars helicopter successfully touches down on The Red Planet

NASA's Mars helicopter successfully touched down on the red planet.

The Ingenuity disconnected from the Perseverance Rover late Saturday.

It must now survive a cold night on Mars where surface temperatures can get as low as negative 130 degrees Fahrenheit.

The four pound helicopter has to gain enough charge from the sun to keep its systems warm.

The Ingenuity will then have 31 Earth days to attempt to be the first helicopter to fly on another planet.

NASA is targeting April 8th to conduct the first flight attempt.