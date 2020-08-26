Narnyia Indypendent Music and Art Car Festival kicks off Thursday

HUNTLEY, Mont. - The Narnyia Indypendent Music and Art Car Festival is kicking off Thursday night in Huntley.

The four-day festival will have music, light shows, art cars, food, drinks, foam parties, and even camping.

Experience Creator Christopher Cross has worked on major music festivals like Coachella and wanted to bring the same atmosphere back to his home state, but with Yellowstone County leading the state in COVID-19 cases, organizing an event like this poses some major challenges. Cross says there will be hand washing stations placed around the venue, people are encouraged to wear masks, and friends who arrive at the festival together will be separated into groups with colored wrist bands to facilitate physical distancing.

One of the major attractions will be DJ Swamp, who has performed with Kid Rock, Katy Perry, and other major pop artists.

Event Organizer Bryan Bickham says, "We're just going to have a good time, something Billings hasn't had all year long."

RiverStone Health personnel say they don't have any record of organizers reaching out to them about the festival, but Cross says the venue has enough space to be able to socially distance up to 5,000 people.