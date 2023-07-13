  • Travia Forte KULR 8 Reporter

BILLINGS, Mont. -- NAMI – also known as the National Alliance on Mental Illness -- is a non-profit organization that provides mental health resources.
 
The NAMI  branch in Billings relocated to N. 10th and Broadwater.
 
Jeff Lokken, State Trainer for Nami's Family-to-Family program said the new location offers more space and is more inviting to the community.
 
For the past 20 years, Lokken said NAMI has been offering support groups and free mental health resources to everyone in Billing. According to Yellowstone County's Community Health Needs Assessment, mental health is a major issue within the county.
 
The Assessment says one-third of adults in the county experience depression and many of them lack access to the support and care they need.
 
Lokken said that is why services like NAMI are important because they help connect people to the right resources so they can fight mental illness.
 
"When you are lost and you need help and don't know where to go, our free services are here t help you bridge that gap and help yourself or your loved ones on their road to recovery". said Lokken

Patty Yoder, Board President for the Billings branch of NAMI said a mental health disorder should be treated like a physical disorder and everyone deserves to get the help they need to make their lives better 

" The best way that we do that is in community and so our little community here gives hope, gives strategies, gives ideas on how to make life better helps people move into recovery, and helps family members navigate beside their loved ones in a better way."

