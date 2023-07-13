BILLINGS, Mont. -- NAMI – also known as the National Alliance on Mental Illness -- is a non-profit organization that provides mental health resources.

The NAMI branch in Billings relocated to N. 10th and Broadwater.

Jeff Lokken, State Trainer for Nami's Family-to-Family program said the new location offers more space and is more inviting to the community.

For the past 20 years, Lokken said NAMI has been offering support groups and free mental health resources to everyone in Billing. A ccording to Yellowstone County's Community Health Needs Assessment, mental health is a major issue within the county .

The Assessment says one-third of adults in the county experience depression and many of them lack access to the support and care they need .

Lokken said that is why services like NAMI are important because they help connect people to the right resources so they can fight mental illness.

"When you are lost and you need help and don't know where to go, our free services are here t help you bridge that gap and help yourself or your loved ones on their road to recovery". said Lokken