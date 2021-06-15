SHERIDAN COUNTY, Wyo. - A woman in her late 20s died after she had reportedly fallen off Steamboat Point Tuesday morning.

The Sheridan County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) posted on Facebook they received the report from the woman’s husband at around 5:50 a.m.

SCSO said the man did not know where the woman was, and the woman's location was unknown at the time of the 9-1-1 report due to weak cellphone signal.

Emergency responders arrived at around 6:30 a.m. to search for the woman, and life flight was requested.

Crews found the woman dead at the base of the southwest side of Steamboat Point at around 7:15 a.m., SCSO said.

The life flight was called off, and crews from the Bighorn National Forest Service (BNFS) arrived to help out with recovering her body.

The female was identified as 28-year-old Sheridan resident, Calli Aust by the SCSO.

According to the SCSO, Calli and her husband were on a planned hike to see the sunrise from the top of Steamboat Point. After they reached the top, for unknown reasons, the woman fell over 200 feet and landed at the base of Steamboat Point.

At this point in the investigation, there are no indications of foul play and the death is being considered accidental.

An investigation is being led by the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Wyoming Highway Patrol and Bighorn National Forest Service Law Enforcement. The Sheridan County Coroner’s Office is conducting a concurrent investigation.

Article updated June 16 at 1:27 pm with new information from the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office.