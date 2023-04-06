UPDATE, APRIL 7:

The pedestrian killed in a fatal car crash on Main St. south of Airport Rd. has been identified as Adam Washee, 49.

The Yellowstone County Coroner said Washee is a transient with reported ties to Lame Deer and Billings.

The cause of death has been determined to be blunt force injuries, and the incident has been ruled accidental.

BILLINGS, MT - Billings Police Department is currently investigating a fatal car crash involving a pedestrian on Main St South of Airport Rd.

The pedestrian died on scene due to injuries and a crash investigation is ongoing.

The S. bound Ln on Main St off of Airport Rd is currently closed due to the ongoing investigation so drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

This is a developing story.