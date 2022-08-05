UPDATE, AUG. 5 AT 12:10 PM:

The 79-year-old Florid man who was declared deceased after being recovered from Glacier National Park has been identified as Bob Biondi of Lutz, Florida.

A release from Glacier National Park says Biondi fell to his death while attempting to ascend a steep off-trail slope with a group of friends on Monday, July 25.

National Parks Service staff was mobilized after campers heard shouts for help and Two Bear Air transported the patient to Two Medicine Ranger Station where ALERT was standing by for patient care.

Biondi was declared deceased by ALERT personnel.

“Park staff would like to thank the Glacier County Sheriff's Office, ALERT, and Two Bear Air for their assistance and would also like to express their deepest condolences to the family,” the park said.

WEST GLACIER, Mont. - The bodies of three men have been recovered from Glacier National Park on Monday, July 25.

One 79-year-old man from Florida who died in a fall on Monday, as well as the bodies of two experienced mountaineers who were reported missing on July 24, were recovered after searches conducted by helicopter.

According to AP News, the man from Florida, whose name is being withheld at this time, fell while trying to scramble up an off-trail slope on Rising Wolf Mountain with a group of friends on Monday. His friends descended to his location and yelled for help down to a campground a few hundred feet below.

The man was recovered by helicopter rescue and transported to a nearby ranger station where an ambulance was waiting. However, he was pronounced dead by the air ambulance crew.

Also recovered Monday by helicopter crews were the bodies of two Montana men, both regular climbers at Glacier and well-known by rangers. In a release from U.S. National Park Service (NPS), they state the men died in a climbing accident on Dusty Star Mountain.

Considered expert climbers by park staff, 67-year-old Brian McKenzie Kennedy from Columbia Falls and 67-year-old Jack Dewayne Beard from Kalispell began a planned hike on Friday, July 22 and were reported missing on Sunday. Their vehicle was located at the trailhead that day by park rangers in a search, but the men were not found.

An air search began Sunday in the Dusty Star Mountain area, with air crews from Two Bear Air flying into the night, navigating through darkness. On Monday morning, Minuteman Aviation took over the air search with NPS spotters on board.

The bodies were located and recovered that day by Two Bear Air.

Kennedy and Beard were members of the Glacier Mountaineering Society and were well-known in the Flathead Valley community. Park staff would like to express their deepest condolences to the families.

Article posted July 26, 2022.