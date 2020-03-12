Going into Thursday, the NAIA announced that they would close off all games to fans, only allowing essential staff and family members into the arena. Following multiple suspensions of professional sports leagues and collegiate tournaments, the NAIA has since decided to cancel the upcoming tournament scheduled for this week.

Alex Tyson, Executive Director of Visit Billings was working closely with all parties involved over the last several days as they tried to come up with a solution.

Tyson says "heading into Thursday, even though cancelation was in the back of our minds, we really did not see it would go to that because they were really contemplating fan restrictions."

The cancelation of the tournament does not only mean no postseason play for the 32 teams, but also marks the last guaranteed year the tournament will be held in Billings.

"This is not just another championship tournament in Billings, Montana this year. This is the 40th anniversary, it's also the end of the 32 team, 31 game era," says Tyson. "Next year, they combine Division I and Division II and have a 16-team tournament in Sioux City. And so for us, it's like we were really looking forward to as a community to send these teams off appropriately."

For local businesses, the cancelation of the tournament could pose a threat to a traditional spike in business this time of year. Crazy Mary's Fish-N-Chips is one of those businesses who sees a direct impact each year as her restaurant is less than a mile from MetraPark.

"Well the last three years when they did the tournament out here we did pretty good. They do have a lot of food vendors over there at Metra, but being a mile away does make a good difference," says Mary Jackson, owner of Crazy Mary's Fish-N-Chips.

However, Mary says she isn't too worried as her business is going as usual as past visitors, along with locals and herself spread the word about her restaurant.

"Between yelp and google and all the other internet stuff they send my way. But its mostly word of mouth, because I don't need to advertise, I have a big enough mouth for that, it's gotten around everywhere."