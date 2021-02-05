NACDS: Pharmacies' role in vaccine distribution

BILLINGS - The National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS) hosted a news conference Friday morning outlining pharmacies' role in the vaccine rollout across the nation.

NACDS President and CEO Steven Anderson said President Biden's launch of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership Program is a critical step to getting Americans vaccinated. He is confident pharmacies can meet the goal of giving 100 million vaccinations in one month, but only when a broader supply of the vaccines become available.

Anderson went on to say pharmacies are key to distributing vaccines efficiently and equitably in the coming months, as about 90% of Americans live within five miles of a pharmacy.

"Pharmacies across America are prepared and have the experience to turn vaccination doses into vaccination appointments, and that will continue to ramp up as the program is expanded and as vaccine supply becomes available," Anderson said.

Christie Boutte, NACDS Senior Vice President of State Strategic Affairs and Advocacy, also addressed being able to distribute vaccines in rural areas like Montana.

"They also have the ability to do mobile pop-up clinics or vaccine clinics and mass clinics and go to schools in parking lots so those in rural areas can access the vaccine," Boutte said.

There's no timeline for when the vaccine will become widely available for the public, and vaccine allocation fluctuations continue to present logistical challenges for vaccine administrators across the state.

Earlier this week, Governor Greg Gianforte redirected almost 20,000 unused vaccine doses, originally provided to CVS and Walgreens pharmacies, to vaccinate residents and staff in long term care and assisted living facilities throughout the state.

With the redirection, the governor expects nearly 10,000 more Montanans eligible under Phase 1B to be fully vaccinated.

We will continue to update you on who is eligible and where you can get vaccinated as the program ramps up and more supply of the vaccine becomes available.