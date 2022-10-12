UPDATE: OCT. 12 AT 7:30 A.M.

Sgt. Eric Schnelbach with the Billings Police Department told Montana Right Now the train vs. pedestrian crash that happened in Billings Tuesday night happened on North Twenty-eighth Street and Montana Avenue.

Schnelbach said the train was going 15 to 20-miles-per-hour when it hit the woman.

A preliminary investigation showed the woman did not abide by railroad markers, meaning she went around they gates that come down for the train, according to Schnelbach.

At this time, there is no update on her condition.

North Twenty-seventh Street is now open.

The investigation is still ongoing.

BILLINGS - Billings police are investigating the scene of a serious accident involving a train and a pedestrian.

In a tweet, police say just before 8 p.m., a 55-year-old woman was hit by a train while she was crossing the tracks at North Broadway.

Sergeant Benjamin Beck goes on to say that the victim sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Right now, the train remains in place as police investigate the incident. As a result, North 27th Street is blocked. It is unknown how long the train will remain in place.

We have a reporter en route to the scene and will update this article with more details when they are available.