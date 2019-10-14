MVD Express and Real ID Registration

KULR (Billings)- Ensuring the future of your travels are uninterrupted, is the goal of Montana Real ID.

This form of identification started being issued in Montana in January. Starting in October of next year, Real ID compliant licenses will be required to fly domestically.

They'll also be required to access federal facilities.

The MVD Express stores are designed to give people looking to upgrade their licenses an additional option, aside from the traditional trip to the DMV.

"Everyone in the country is going to have it eventually traveling security reasons, with the Real ID you'll be able to go on bases, military bases," says MVD Manager Mckenzie Jenkins.

For more information on Real ID in the state of Montana, click here.